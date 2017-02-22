Flu season making an impact in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flu season making an impact in Siouxland

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Local medical experts say this has been one of the busiest years for influenza.

However, the severity of the illness isn't as bad as other years.

UnityPoint Health clinic at Sunnybrook is seeing a constant stream of patients.

Experts here say the flu season usually gets started in early February and peaks in mid-March.

This time people started coming in two-months ago and it hasn't let up yet.

"We a lot more people coming in thinking they do have the flu.. turns out they do not have the flu.  IF they have a fever.  We don't mean 99.. we mean 100 or higher, body aches and other cold symptoms," said Michael Unger, Physician Assistant.

Unger says, he did get the vaccine this year and so far hasn't caught the virus from his patients.

He says with another month to go with the flu season he still recommends people get the flu shot.

The Siouxland District Health Department says flu activity is widespread across Iowa.

They have investigated outbreaks in long-term care centers and some schools reporting more than 10% of their students sick.

Most of cases are caused by influenza A which is a good match with this year's vaccine.

They say activity should start falling in the next few weeks.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.