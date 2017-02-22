Flu season making an impact in Siouxland

Local medical experts say this has been one of the busiest years for influenza.

However, the severity of the illness isn't as bad as other years.

UnityPoint Health clinic at Sunnybrook is seeing a constant stream of patients.

Experts here say the flu season usually gets started in early February and peaks in mid-March.

This time people started coming in two-months ago and it hasn't let up yet.

"We a lot more people coming in thinking they do have the flu.. turns out they do not have the flu. IF they have a fever. We don't mean 99.. we mean 100 or higher, body aches and other cold symptoms," said Michael Unger, Physician Assistant.

Unger says, he did get the vaccine this year and so far hasn't caught the virus from his patients.

He says with another month to go with the flu season he still recommends people get the flu shot.

The Siouxland District Health Department says flu activity is widespread across Iowa.

They have investigated outbreaks in long-term care centers and some schools reporting more than 10% of their students sick.

Most of cases are caused by influenza A which is a good match with this year's vaccine.

They say activity should start falling in the next few weeks.

