PHOTOS: Winter storm to impact Siouxland through Friday afternoon

Sioux City City plow drivers work to clear 27th Street.
Floyd Boulevard Friday morning.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories
Snow is continuing to fall across Siouxland as our first major winter storm of February begins to wind down.
Sioux City broke a snowfall record Thursday set back in 1924 with a total of 8.2". Now, the latest measurement is 9.7 inches.
Totals will continue to climb in eastern Siouxland. See some snow totals here.
Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions with whiteouts being possible, especially with snow still falling.
Visibility could be lower than a 1/4 of a mile through much of the morning so please take it slow and stay off the roads if possible.
This afternoon, the system will begin to leave Siouxland and a few flurries are expected into the early evening.
High pressure will quickly begin to build in allowing clouds to decrease overnight and the winds to start calming down.
Storm Team 4 Meteorologists will be tracking the winter storm on air and online.
