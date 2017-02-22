New "theme" room for CMN patients at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's

A Sioux City hospital is trying to make some of the youngest patients comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's cut the ribbon on another pediatric "theme room" on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the "love and light" room will dazzle patients through the magic of electricity.

Children's Miracle Network Director, Anne Holmes, says room refers to the love the IBEW has for helping pediatric patients, and honoring the skill they have for their electrical craft.

This is the fourth pediatric theme room at the hospital.