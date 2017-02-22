New "theme" room for CMN patients at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New "theme" room for CMN patients at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City hospital is trying to make some of the youngest patients comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's cut the ribbon on another pediatric "theme room" on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the "love and light" room will dazzle patients through the magic of electricity.

Children's Miracle Network Director, Anne Holmes, says room refers to the love the IBEW has for helping pediatric patients, and honoring the skill they have for their electrical craft.

This is the fourth pediatric theme room at the hospital.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.