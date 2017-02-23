Two Iowa suspects arrested and charged in connection with a kidnap and assault incident

Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says two suspects are in custody in connection with a kidnap and assault incident on Monday.

Twenty-year-old Tanner Meysenburg and 23-year-old Jordaen Duhn, both from Spencer, were arrested and held in the Dickinson County Jail.

The bond for Meysenburg is $52,000 and Duhn's bond is $50,000.

The two were also charged with kidnapping and assault among several charges.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man was taken by force from his residence Wahpeton, forced into a vehicle and taken to a rural area where he was assaulted.

The victim was then taken to Milford where he was able to escape to safety by crawling out of the vehicle's window as it traveled down Highway 71.

The suspects fled the scene.

An investigation is underway.