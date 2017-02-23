Healthbeat 4: Treating joint pain with platelet rich plasma

It's a healing technique that uses a concentration of platelets and growth factors created from your own blood, stem cells or bone marrow.

It's called Platelet Rich Plasma or PRP and has been in Siouxland for about six months.

"We feel this is something that is good, that we can do here and we should provide," said Dr. Ray Sherman, Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Dr. Ray Sherman and two fellow physicians, Dr. Michael Nguyen and Dr. Joseph Carreau at CNOS in Dakota Dunes have spearheaded the PRP movement in Siouxland.

Dr. Sherman says for years the gold standard for joint pain has been the cortisone shot.

However, research has alluded the shot only stops the pain for a short amount of time, where as PRP helps heal and recruit new tissue.

"Think of cortisone like round up on your lawn -- shuts it down, makes it pale and for three months nothing grows," said Dr. Sherman, "PRP is more like fertilizer. It helps enhance new cells and recruits other new cells. It helps the lining of the knee to stop putting out these destructive enzymes that promote arthritis."

The treatment process is rather simple and is done in one session.

"Typically the patient will need to get an ivy and then we will draw some blood -- typically 16 CCS. That blood is taken over to this machine called a centrifuge and the centrifuge will spin the blood down and separate the layers. Then we extract the layer of platelets which is the area of healing potential and those platelets are injected back into the site of concern under an ultra sound," said Dr. Joseph Carreau, Orthopaedic Surgeon.

PRP is currently not covered by insurance because insurance companies are still considering it as experimental treatment.

"So one of the things that we want to enhance our service to the community is to make sure that we are tracking outcomes so we can know if we do it in this kind of patient as we've learned from the literature we know that is varies a little bit and we can adjust our treatment protocol to maximize the benefit for every patient that comes to us and our service," said Dr. Michael Nguyen, Primary Care Sports Medicine.

Physicians at CNOS say someone who has chronic or inflamed tendon or mild to moderate arthritis on the knee, elbow or any joint would be a good candidate for the treatment.

Patients interested can call CNOS at 605-217-2667 for an appointment or visit www.cnos.net for more information.

Also, you can find more information here.