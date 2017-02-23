Woodbury County EMS prepares for the winter storm

Rebecca Socknat with the Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator said they've been monitoring the reports from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service since the beginning of the week once they started predicting the storm.

Socknat said, "We will continue to monitor as the weather comes in we're going to try to keep the public up to date. Right now, like you said, it's the calm before the storm. We'd like citizens to go out and get the supplies that we need for a home kit and if for some reason, they would be traveling, that they would have a home kit as well. So that they are prepared for the storm as well as being informed by watching the various media."

Socknat said if you must travel, make sure to first check the weather reports before you go and let someone know the route you are taking as well as the estimated time you are supposed to arrive.

She recommends bringing a vehicle kit with a flashlight, blanket, extra food and water. Also, make sure you have a full tank of gas, your cell phone is completely charged before you leave.

Socknat said as the storm approaches they'll continue to monitor the situation and meet the needs if and when they arise.