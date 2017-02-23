LAKES AREA NEWS: Local lawmaker plans to introduce bill to revise master matrix

One local lawmaker agrees with those who say it's time the Iowa Legislature revisits a law that governs the placement of large confined animal operations, or CAFOs.

State Senator David Johnson of Ocheyedan says the present system has been in place for some 14 years. Johnson, who was involved in drafting the original bill establishing the Master Matrix, feels it's become outdated and ineffective.

"I've got a bill that's coming that will put together a group of people, all the stakeholders in ag and the environment and other people, and sit down in the open," State Senator David Johnson said. "We did not develop this law in the open. We did it behind closed doors and it was embarrassing to me and I'll never do it again. But that was the way it was set up and I was part of it. I figured well, you know, I better be part of it rather than not know what's going on."

However, Johnson doubts the bill will go anywhere.

Boards of supervisors in several Iowa counties, including Dickinson, have adopted resolutions calling on the Legislature to revisit the Master Matrix.