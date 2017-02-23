NSP urges travelers to prepare for winter storm

LINCOLN, NE (SUBMITTED) -
The Nebraska State Patrol asks citizens to be prepared and keep up-to-date on the latest weather and road conditions, as a late February winter storm takes aim at a large portion of Nebraska Thursday through Friday.
The storm is expected to drop heavy snow in parts of the state, along with windy conditions and cold temperatures.
“Don’t be complacent because of the recent nice weather we’ve experienced - this storm has the potential to make travel
extremely difficult, dangerous, and even impossible in many areas,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State
Patrol. “If you have travel plans, please stay up-to-date and monitor weather and road conditions closely.”
Travelers can check on road closures and conditions here: http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports/layers=allReports,roadReports,winterDriving,otherStates
The Nebraska State Patrol issues the following reminders for motorists traveling in extreme weather conditions:
Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when absolutely necessary. Always wear your seat belt and
never drive faster than conditions allow.
If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
Let others know when you are going, when you will arrive, and what route you are taking.
If you do become stranded while traveling, stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Wind chill and freezing temperatures
can be life threatening.
If your vehicle does become stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent the buildup of carbon
monoxide.
Carry a red flag or bandana in your car and attach it to the outside to signal you are in trouble.
Be sure to include a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle as your travel. The following are some basic items to keep in your
car in case you become stranded in wintry weather.
Emergency first aid kit
Ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand
Mobile phone, charger, batteries
High energy or dehydrated foods, bottled water
Blankets or sleeping bag, extra set of clothing and winter accessories
Flashlight- included extra batteries (cold weather reduces battery strength)
Jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit
Both large and small can
Matches and candles
Red flag or bandana.
Motorists in need of emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline when safe to do so by
dialing *55 from any cell phone or 1-800-525-5555 from any landline, report emergencies to 911.