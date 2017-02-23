NSP urges travelers to prepare for winter storm

The Nebraska State Patrol asks citizens to be prepared and keep up-to-date on the latest weather and road conditions, as a late February winter storm takes aim at a large portion of Nebraska Thursday through Friday.



The storm is expected to drop heavy snow in parts of the state, along with windy conditions and cold temperatures.

“Don’t be complacent because of the recent nice weather we’ve experienced - this storm has the potential to make travel

extremely difficult, dangerous, and even impossible in many areas,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State

Patrol. “If you have travel plans, please stay up-to-date and monitor weather and road conditions closely.”

Travelers can check on road closures and conditions here: http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports/layers=allReports,roadReports,winterDriving,otherStates

The Nebraska State Patrol issues the following reminders for motorists traveling in extreme weather conditions:



Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when absolutely necessary. Always wear your seat belt and

never drive faster than conditions allow.

If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

Let others know when you are going, when you will arrive, and what route you are taking.

If you do become stranded while traveling, stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Wind chill and freezing temperatures

can be life threatening.

If your vehicle does become stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent the buildup of carbon

monoxide.

Carry a red flag or bandana in your car and attach it to the outside to signal you are in trouble.

Be sure to include a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle as your travel. The following are some basic items to keep in your

car in case you become stranded in wintry weather.

Emergency first aid kit

Ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand

Mobile phone, charger, batteries

High energy or dehydrated foods, bottled water

Blankets or sleeping bag, extra set of clothing and winter accessories

Flashlight- included extra batteries (cold weather reduces battery strength)

Jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit

Both large and small can

Matches and candles

Red flag or bandana.

Motorists in need of emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline when safe to do so by

dialing *55 from any cell phone or 1-800-525-5555 from any landline, report emergencies to 911.