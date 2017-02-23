Power companies prepare for winter storm

MidAmerican Energy says that although the snow storm that hit Siouxland is a big one, they are not as concerned about power outages, as they would be during an ice storm.

Nevertheless, they are on guard in case the worst becomes reality.

Ashton Hockman from MidAmerican Energy says that an emergency kit is smart to have handy at all times during this kind of weather.

Some things that should be in the kit:

-Flashlights

-Battery-powered radio

-Battery-powered cell phone charger

-3-day supply of non-perishable food and water

-Manual can opener

-Warm sweaters and jackets

-First-Aid supplies

-Extra cash

