Elias Wanatee murder trial starts Monday in Council Bluffs

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Elias Wanatee was back before a judge, Thursday, as preparations are made for his murder re-trial.

A status hearing was held to go over any changes needed before the new trial. The court addressed the jury, evidence and media coverage.

During the last trial the jury deliberated over two days and could not come up with a verdict. A change in venue was requested by Wanatee's attorney.

The new trial starts next week in Council Bluffs.

Wanatee faces a charge of first-degree murder for the death of 50-year-old Vernon Mace.

Jury selection starts on February 27, 2017.

