SD House approves permitless concealed carry bill - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SD House approves permitless concealed carry bill

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The South Dakota House has approved a bill that would allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

The chamber voted 37-30 Thursday to send the bill to the Senate. It's currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto, the main sponsor, says her bill is about freedom. She says requiring a permit only penalizes legal and rightful gun owners.

GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard has said that he would veto the legislation if it's approved by lawmakers. The state Senate is considering a similar bill.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.