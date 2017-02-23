SD House approves permitless concealed carry bill

The South Dakota House has approved a bill that would allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

The chamber voted 37-30 Thursday to send the bill to the Senate. It's currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto, the main sponsor, says her bill is about freedom. She says requiring a permit only penalizes legal and rightful gun owners.

GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard has said that he would veto the legislation if it's approved by lawmakers. The state Senate is considering a similar bill.