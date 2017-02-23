Dakota Dunes street crews gear up for blizzard cleanup

In Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, preparations for the storm are a bit different than in Iowa.

Dakota Dunes leaders say they prepared ahead of time by deciding staffing based on what conditions are expected to be.

They also made sure all their equipment is ready to go.

Starting around midnight two snow plows will be out clearing the streets.

That's according to the manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District.

One of those plows will focus on priority streets, such as Dakota Dunes Boulevard, Sioux Point Road, and Two Rivers among others.

The other will clear through streets in the Prairie and Meadows neighborhoods.

A third plow will start later in the morning.

They will get to the cul-de-sacs after the priority streets.

"What we try to do with the front end loaders is, especially in big events, is we try to get to some of the cul-de-sacs with the front end loaders because they're difficult, they're time consuming, and during a big snow storm that's where trucks can possibly get stuck," said Jeff Dooley, manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District.

Once streets have most of their snow cleared, the city adds sand to the roads.

They do not use salt like in Sioux City, because they want to preserve their roads and grass.

When speaking to local leaders, they said one way residents can help make the cleanup process faster is staying off the road during the blizzard.

That's because if they get stuck on a snow plow route, it will get in the way of their efforts.