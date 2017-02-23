Closing school for a snow day can be a process.

Ultimately it's up to a school's superintendent if a school will be closed due to weather.

But, what goes through the mind of a superintendent when making that decision?

There's a lot that goes through the mind of a superintendent.

Kinglsey-Pierson is a small school district so it's all hands on deck when it comes to making the choice whether or not to close school for a snow day.

Superintendent Scott Bailey says it all depends on when the storm hits the area.

He says it makes things a lot easier when a snow storm hits the night before.



That leaves time for roads to be plowed out.

If a storm hits during the early morning hours, you will find Bailey out on the roads, checking to see if they are safe enough for students to go to school.



"Well, first and foremost it's the safety of our kids and our staff that has to come in from various areas, wherever they live. The buses being out on the roads, kids just learning to drive being out on the roads, those are the major factors," says Bailey.

Bailey says making sure all students and staff are safe is the main priority.

He says the school district has 70 hours built into the school year that allow for missed time for things like snow days.

So far he says the district has used around 7 or 8 of those hours.