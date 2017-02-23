Plymouth County Sheriff's Office prepares for poor road conditio - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Plymouth County Sheriff's Office prepares for poor road conditions

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

The winter weather coming in means road conditions will deteriorate.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is preparing for poor road conditions that come with large amounts of snow. 

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office  says there's a few things you can do to stay safe on the roads if you must travel during  blizzard conditions. 

They encourage drivers to make sure they have plenty of gas before heading out. 

They also want to make sure drivers have a safety kit in their vehicle.  

But, the possibility of drivers getting stranded isn't the only concern for Plymouth County's officers who will be out patrolling. 

"Drive with caution. The speed limit gets thrown out pretty much. You really have to slow down quite a bit. Drive with caution, err on the side of being a defensive driver. I mean speed is our number one concern. Slow it down a lot." says Brian Heidesch, Patrol Officer with Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

Heidesch says the main calls he receives in snowy conditions are on main roads of travel where people are going too fast and loose control of their cars. 
 

