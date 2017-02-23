Dakota Dunes residents stock up ahead of the blizzard

The registers were busy at the Cubby's at the Dunes Thursday afternoon.

People made sure their fridges and pantries have what they need just in case they can't drive once the blizzard hits.

Elizabeth Steichen is one of many people who made a stop at Cubby's for the essentials.

"I've got two little kids at home and just want to make sure we have enough supplies on hand in case we can't get out," she said. "What types of things are you stocking up on?" "Just milk and basic food supplies," said Steichen.

Cubby's at the Dunes employees made sure they have those items available.

"For us, we just want to make sure we've got all the things that people are needing on hand, like milk, eggs, bread," said Joe Fokken, the general manager. "You know the usuals, the basics."

But food isn't the only thing people were buying before the snow.

Some were making sure their gas tanks were also full.

"I'm getting gas to fill up my car, just in case you get stuck on the side of the road, or anything happens, just never too prepared," said Kayne Feldick, a Dakota Dunes resident.

And while the blizzard could make travel difficult, Fokken is making sure his employees can keep the store open 24 hours.

"We do have rooms across the street at Country Inn and Suites, a couple of rooms," he said. "We're going to house a skeleton staff over there so that we're able to keep open for our customers."

Fokken says it's important for them to stay open in case there are any emergency items families need like medicine.

He says they also want to have a place for snow plow drivers to stop for coffee while they work hard to clean up the streets.