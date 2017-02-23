Iowa DOT crews prepared for the storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa DOT crews prepared for the storm

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Crews with the Iowa Department of Transportation working around-the-clock.

They will be out until everything is cleared off or if conditions are unsafe.

 "White out conditions that occur and if they don't feel comfortable we will pull them off.  Otherwise, we try to keep ahead of the storm and keep the roadways open," said Dakin Schultz, District Transportation Director, Iowa Department of Transportation.  

Schultz says there are 29 full-time operators, and 8 seasonal operators working for the DOT in the Sioux City metro area.

They operate 15 snow plows and four tow plows.    

They work 12 hour shifts from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

