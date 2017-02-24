The biggest snowfall of the year expected in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The biggest snowfall of the year expected in Sioux City

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Many people heeding the warning to stay indoors Thursday night; except for a new drivers and KTIV's Sheila Brummer.

A major shock to the system after experiencing record-breaking warmth in Siouxland.

Around 10 p.m. snow fell fast and furious with winds making things feel even cooler.

Chief Photographer Jordan Orgren says road conditions in northeast Nebraska were terrible.  He grew up in northwest Iowa and said it was the worst conditions he ever experienced.  He was covering sports in Laurel, Nebraska.  A 45 minute driver took double the time.  

Sioux City expects the most snowfall of the season.  Six inches fell in January of 2017.

