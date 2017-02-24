Healthbeat: Silent heart attack symptoms - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Healthbeat: Silent heart attack symptoms

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Upper body discomfort, shortness of breath and chest pain are the common symptoms of someone having a heart attack --- that's according to the American Heart Association.

But what are other signs that we may not associate, or think of, with a heart attack?

Dr. Alan Zhu with Mercy Medical Center Cardiology says one of those signs not to ignore -- especially among the elderly and women -- is indigestion. 

"Sometimes people will say well I don't have chest pain, I just have indigestion," Dr. Alan Zhu, Mercy Medical Center Cardiology, "This is common with the elderly and the female. They present with a-typical symptoms when that have an acute heart disease or acute mi." 

Dr. Zhu says another common silent sign of a deeper issue is extreme fatigue. 

"Even though you have a good night sleep, after that you do not feel refresh and don't have enough energy to hold a key to open the door," Dr. Alan Zhu, Mercy Medical Center Cardiology. 

Dizziness, nausea and pain in the neck, jaw, throat and back are symptoms could also raise a red flag when it comes to heart disease.

Dr. Zhu says patients think these symptoms are associated with age, but that's not always the case.

"When a patient feels dizzy or weak, they think oh I'm old," said Dr. Zhu, "It turns out that patients have serious underlying medical conditions such as hypertension, hyperglycemia, valve problems, heart failure or arrhythmia."

Dr. Zhu recommends if a patient has any of these symptoms to go to the doctor immediately.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.