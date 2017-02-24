JCPenney plans to close up to 140 stores, 2 distribution centers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

JCPenney plans to close up to 140 stores, 2 distribution centers in the coming months

Posted:
(CNN) -

The problems continue to mount for troubled retailer JCPenney.

The department store chain announced it will close up to 140 stores in the coming months, as well as two distribution centers.

JCPenney is expected to reveal which stores will close next month.

It's unclear how many jobs will be lost by the closures, but JCPenney said it would also offer early retirement to 6,000 of its full-time workers.

The move is the latest example of retailers cutting back on its brick-and-mortar stores.

Macy's and Sears previously announced plans to close dozens of its locations while the limited and sports authority shut down all of its remaining stores.

The Southern Hills Mall has a JCPenny at the northwest entrance in Sioux City

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.