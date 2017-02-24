President Donald Trump discusses White House agenda at CPAC - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Donald Trump discusses White House agenda at CPAC

Posted:
(NBC News) -

President Trump headlined the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday.

Last year then candidate Donald Trump skipped the event after a straw poll showed only 15-percent of the group supported his campaign. 

Now, CPAC attendees are embracing Trump and his "movement."

The president outlined what has been a controversial White House agenda, touching on health care and tax reform, new foreign trade initiatives, energy, immigration and border security, 
promising a wall between the U.S. and Mexico is on the way.

"The wall will start soon, way ahead of schedule," Mr. Trump said.

A day after saying he would grow the American nuclear arsenal, the president vowed to strengthen the military.

"Nobody will dare question our military might again," he said. 

