President Donald Trump discusses White House agenda at CPAC

President Trump headlined the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday.

Last year then candidate Donald Trump skipped the event after a straw poll showed only 15-percent of the group supported his campaign.

Now, CPAC attendees are embracing Trump and his "movement."

The president outlined what has been a controversial White House agenda, touching on health care and tax reform, new foreign trade initiatives, energy, immigration and border security,

promising a wall between the U.S. and Mexico is on the way.

"The wall will start soon, way ahead of schedule," Mr. Trump said.

A day after saying he would grow the American nuclear arsenal, the president vowed to strengthen the military.

"Nobody will dare question our military might again," he said.

