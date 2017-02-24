PATROL: Slick roads and low visibility create hazardous conditions

The winter storm leaves behind slick roads and low visibility creating hazardous conditions.

Nebraska State Patrol Captain Paul Hattan said they have been battling sheets of ice under the snow, and the wind hasn’t been helping.

“The biggest problem we are seeing right now are east and west roads," Hattan said. "They keep drifting back and drivers are hugging the center line. The problem is we are getting cars going head to head and unfortunately with white out conditions they are hitting each other.”

Overnight there were a couple of crashes on Highway 20 near Cedar County, according to Hattan. He also says Columbus, Albion and Humphrey are the hot spots where they are seeing a lot of crashes and cars sliding off the roads.

Conditions are still hazardous for travel according to officials. If you must drive, since there is such low visibility, Hattan recommends doing it safely.

“We try to tell people when visibility starts to become reduce, to turn their headlights on. It's amazing that the vehicles driving through in zero visibility without their headlights on. It’s a good safety measure to let people see you, especially when you get into reduced visibility."

Norfolk is still under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Snow is expected to be light in the morning and taper off in the afternoon. Winds will remain a problem with winds gusting up to 35 mph, causing considerable blowing and drifting snow.