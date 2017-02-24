Popular toddler swing recalled due to fall hazard

A massive recall of toddler swings to tell you about.



Little Tikes is recalling 540,000 of its 2-in-1 Snug and Secure Pink Toddler Swings.



The reason? The swing's seat can break, leading to the child falling.



Little Tikes says it's received 140 reports of breaks. Thirty-nine children were hurt, including two with broken arms.



The swings were manufactured between 2009 and 2014, and we're sold in stores and online.



Parents who own the swing are asked to stop using it and contact Little Tikes here: http://www.littletikes.com/blog/recall-615573/