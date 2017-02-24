Snow clean up starts in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow clean up starts in Sioux City

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was only a few days ago that we were experiencing record highs in Siouxland. But things changed in a hurry.

Sioux City residents woke up to over nine inches of snow on the ground.

Windy conditions also caused the snow to blow around.

People began digging out Friday morning as the snow began to let up.

The sudden return to wintry conditions was jarring but not completely surprising for some residents.

"I'd say maybe a dozen times in my life it whips around this hard. I've seen snow in April, I've seen 70s in February now!" said Phil Vlach, Sioux City resident.

Temperatures will stay closer to average in the next few days.

But with some 40s in sight, the snow may not stick around too long. Still it will be a lot more seasonal.

Do you miss the warmer temperatures or are you happy about the return of winter? 

