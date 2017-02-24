Sioux City residents reflect on wild weather while beginning snow clean up

Tuesday and Wednesday saw record highs across Siouxland.



But things changed in a hurry.



Sioux City residents woke up Friday morning to over nine inches of snow on the ground.



The sudden return to wintry conditions was jarring, but not completely unexpected.



"I've lived almost 40 years in Nebraska and Iowa, you get used to it. I mean, it's unusual but it's not unexp- it's not rare." said Vlach.



That's not to say the wild weather wasn't memorable for longtime residents.



"I'd say maybe a dozen times in my life it whips around this hard. I've seen snow in April, I've seen 70s in February now!" said Phil Vlach, Sioux City resident.



And younger residents were even more impressed.



"I think that's crazy because it dropped that fast. It dropped like 40 degrees in a day!" said Walker Rasmussen, Sioux City resident.



As the snow began to let up Friday morning people began the process of digging out.



The sound of shovels and snowblowers filled the air.



Although the continued wind gusts have presented some problems to the continued clean up effort.



"This stuff, even though there's a lot of it, it seems to be pretty dry. And so the wind's grabbing it and moving it." said Vlach.



The changes have residents feeling bittersweet.



"I'm glad we got the day off but I don't like the snow because it's cold." said Rasmussen.



For most of the winter we've been running below average on snowfall.



However, this storm puts us right around average for the season.