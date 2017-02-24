Dakota Dunes leaders say most of the snow is cleared on streets

Crews, in South Dakota, worked around the clock to clear streets of the heavy, wet snow.

In Dakota Dunes, crews started working at midnight and have most of it cleared.

The community had its three plows working 12-hour shifts.

One plow focused on main streets like Dakota Dunes Boulevard and and Sioux Point Road to make sure emergency vehicles can make it through.

But the other plows cleared areas like cul-de-sacs and the Prairie and Meadows neighborhoods.

"It's starting to melt," said Jeff Dooley, manager of the Dakota Dunes Improvement District. "We'll put some sand down like I talked about yesterday at some of the intersections to make sure that people can come to a safe stop there. And, then we'll just monitor it probably over the next at least 12 hours for some drifting in some of the open areas."

Thursday Dakota Dunes leaders encouraged drivers to stay off the road if they didn't need to travel so that they wouldn't get stuck.

Friday, they said it was a big help because they didn't have any cars in the way of the plows.

While most of the plowing is done in the Dakota Dunes, there will still be plowing in other parts of Siouxland.

Street crews say are if you are driving near a plow, make sure to keep your distance and don't cut them off.

It's just another way to prevent from getting into an accident.