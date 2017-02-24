Storm affects Sioux City transit, garbage collection - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm affects Sioux City transit, garbage collection

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The winter storm is affecting city bus service in Sioux City.

Transit buses are running where possible, Friday.

Those buses will be restricted to "Priority 1" routes until further notice.

Those are main roads like the streets downtown, Hamilton Boulevard, Floyd Boulevard, and Outer Drive... and more. 

The winter storm also pushed back garbage collection in Sioux City.

Crews will come and collect garbage-- for customers with Friday pickups-- on Saturday after plows have cleared city streets.

