Sioux City street officials comment on city street conditions

Sioux City street officials say city streets were in okay shape on Friday around 5 p.m.

Priority roads and emergency roads are considered passable by the city, but residential roads are still a bit slick.

City officials say snow plow crews were out overnight from 7 p.m. Thursday night to 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials say 50 pieces of snow equipment and 70 city employees were out Friday clearing city roads.

Officials say neighborhood streets, other sides streets, and gravel roads are still slick for compact cars, even with a salt-sand mix.

Officials say snow storms this time of year always seem to be the most difficult to clean up after.



"It's been somewhat of a travel for the guys," said Sioux City Streets Superintendent, Ed Pickens. "It's a typical Iowa, February-March snow. When it snows this time of year, it usually snows quite a bit and it's usually pretty heavy and wet."

Officials say priority-two roads should be deemed passable by Saturday afternoon.

They say all roads should be cleared by some time on Sunday.

Officials also want drivers to know to always use their headlights while driving in the winter weather.

There's also a city ordinance to not push, or snowplow, snow from driveways or sidewalks into the street.