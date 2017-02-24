Bandits ready for season opener against Omaha

The indoor football season kicks off on Saturday night as the Sioux City Bandits open their season against the Omaha Beef. The Bandits made the playoffs last season but lost in the first round to end up 7-6.

There will be a new quarterback, but plenty of familiar faces. On offense, leading rusher Drew Prohaska is back after gaining over 600 yards. On defense, Marlon Lobban and Jon Smith both had over 100 tackles, which ranked third and sixth in the league.

"These guys that have come back to kind of redeem themselves, just seeing their attitude at practice, their willingness to learn, they're here every night, they want to get this thing rolling in a quick way," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "My message to them the other night was, we cannot start this season slow, like we have in the past."

Kickoff on Saturday is at 7 o'clock at the Tyson Events Center.