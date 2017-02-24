Briar Cliff and Morningside prepare for GPAC semifinal showdown

The semifinals of the GPAC tournament are Saturday. One one side of the bracket has a crosstown showdown between Briar Cliff and Morningside. The Chargers are the top seed and beat the Mustangs twice during the regular season.



Briar Cliff beat Dordt in round one, 96-79, for their 11th win in a row. The Chargers are 25-6 overall and are ranked 12th in the NAIA poll.

Briar Cliff started the season ranked fourth in the country but started 7 and 4 and dropped out of the top-25. Now they haven't lost a game in a month and a half.

"They work so hard and they wanted it so badly, we almost had to get them to loosen up a little bit because you can't play basketball tight," said Briar Cliff head coach Nic Nelson. "And our confidence, to be honest, was shaken a little bit early in the year. But a lot of that's been rectified in this last three or four week stretch."

"We've been sharing the ball really well, shooting the ball really well," said sophomore Erich Erdman. "It's just fun having trust in each other."

Morningside is 21-9 overall and is getting votes in the NAIA poll. The Mustangs have won five of their last seven games.

One of those losses was to Briar Cliff, 95-88, just nine days ago -- to go along with a 13-point loss at the Newman Flanagan Center in January. A win on Saturday would go a long way in helping the Mustangs clinch a spot in the NAIA tournament.

"Obviously, if we're able to have success tomorrow at Briar Cliff, because they're nationally respected and highly ranked," said Morningside head coach Jim Sykes. "I don't know if that will be enough. We may have to actually win the tournament to get an automatic bid."

"Briar Cliff, they know they're in," said senior guard Ryan Tegtmeier. "They're the two-time defending GPAC champions, they're very good, they're well coached, have lots of good players. The biggest thing right now is just see if we can go play 40 minutes of really good basketball, and hopefully the outcome takes care of itself."

Morningside and Briar Cliff play at 3 o'clock. The Northwestern men host Dakota Wesleyan, also at 3:00.