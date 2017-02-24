Safety tips for driving near snow plows

While the worst of the storm has moved on, the damage has been done.

Crews are still working to clear snow from the roads.

The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District has safety tips for drivers who come across snow plows on the road.

Snow plows are much larger than the average vehicle, so you do want to stay clear of one if it is near you.

The manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District who manages the plows in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota says if you are behind a plow, make sure to keep your distance.

And, do not to cut them off either.

"If you look at some of the Iowa DOT trucks that are out there and they've got the big snow plow and they've got a trailer on the back with chemical and the visibility's bad, the conditions are bad, you've really got to try not to pass them," said Jeff Dooley, manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District. "Stay away from them and just let them do their job."

Dakota Dunes leaders say they will be adding sand to the intersections soon to prevent people from sliding.

They will also be checking over areas again to make sure there hasn't been any drifting.