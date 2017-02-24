Dakota County Emergency Management warns drivers to take caution after storm hits

Driving during and after a snow storm can be a dangerous situation for drivers.

Even the most experienced drivers can face difficulties when road conditions are poor.

Director of Dakota County Emergency Management Deanna Beckman urges people to take caution while out on the streets.

"As much as you think you know how to drive in this kind of weather condition, it's difficult. That wind is blowing, viability in some spots are horrible and about the time you think 'oh, it looks wonderful' then all the sudden you have a gust of wind and your viability is gone." says Deanna Beckman, Director of Dakota County Emergency Management.

The wind can make it hard to see in front of you while driving, but that's not the only thing that's a concern when being out on the streets.

Large piles of snow near stop signs and intersections can make it difficult for drivers to see when turning after a stop.

"Well we kind of came into that ourselves this morning when we were out and about and with everybody out pushing snow, you just kind of have to slow down before you get to the corner. Look before you get to the corner and the ease your way out after you've stopped. Look both ways before you pull out. It makes it very difficult." says Beckman.

Beckman says it's important to use common sense while out on the roads.

She says if you have to be out on the roads, take it slow.