The biggest winter storm this season exits, a quieter weekend ahead

The snow came down heavy through the morning hours Friday but has been moving east ever since.

Sioux City's official total ended up being 9.7 inches with even more in places like Yankton, SD with 12 inches and Spencer, IA with 11 inches.

The snow moves east of the entire area very early tonight leaving us with more sunshine for our weekend as highs could be close to 30 degrees on Saturday and even a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

We'll continue a slow temperature climb on Monday with highs into the upper 30s before a light mix of rain and snow could come our way Monday night and Tuesday.

We keep warming things up next week as highs by Thursday and Friday could be getting into the low to mid 40s.