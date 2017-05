The storm that brought some of our highest snow totals of the season to Siouxland has moved to the east as we all continue to dig out.

Up to a foot of snow closed most schools in the region and slowed traffic all day,

Some of the big totals are 13 inches in Pocahontas and a foot of snow in Yankton, SD and Creighton, NE.

Here in Sioux City, 9.7 inches fell at the Sioux Gateway Airport and we measured 9 inches at KTIV.