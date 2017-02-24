Sinkhole swallows snow plow on Sioux City's north side

A sinkhole on Sioux City's north side halted city crews cleaning up streets on a wintry Friday afternoon.

A city snowplow was clearing snow down 30th St. in Sioux City when it was swallowed up by a sinkhole.

Neighbors say just after 3:30 p.m., they heard a loud crashing noise and walked outside to see the plow's back axle buried in the sinkhole.

Residents say city crews arrived around 4 o'clock to pull the plow out from the hole at the intersection of Pierce St. and 30th St.

There are now barriers around the large sinkhole while workers try to find out what caused it, and how to fix it.

"I was clearing some snow off the driveway and cleaning the cars off and next thing you know I, you know the trucks were going up and down the street a couple times and then I hear this 'boom' and I turned and looked and I thought, 'Oh wow,'" said Sioux City resident, Corey Zautke.

This is just the latest of a string of sink holes to crater in the neighborhood.

Since 2010, sinkholes have been popping up near the intersection, primarily by Joyce Downing's home.

Residents say six or seven holes have sunk in her yard.

Downing now lives with her son instead of the home she bought with her husband 25 years ago.

Residents say she tried to sell her home to the city, but they rejected her $130,000 proposal, so now she's choosing to sue for years of damage and mortgage payments.

"Now that this has occurred, and I'm sure everyone will be voicing their opinions with the city to say, 'Hey, you need to get over here and check this out and see what's going on,'" said Zautke. "Maybe there just wasn't a loud enough voice or enough proof, but this should cover all of that in my opinion."

Neighbors say this sinkhole is one of the largest to hit the neighborhood.