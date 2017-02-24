Sioux Center youth hockey team wins South Dakota state title - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux Center youth hockey team wins South Dakota state title

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -

Last weekend at the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Championship, the Sioux Center Tornadoes won the Pee Wee B State Title.

Sioux Center was the third seed -- but won 6-nothing in the first round -- then 2-1 in the semi-finals. The Tornadoes then won the championship with a 9-2 win over number-one seeded Yankton.

The 17 kids on the team -- ranging in age from 11 to 13 -- are from several Siouxland communities, including Sioux Center, Orange City, Hospers, Elk Point, Alton and Sheldon.

Head coach Ryan Myers, along with assistant coaches Mike King and Aaron Baart have led the Tornadoes to 21 wins in 27 games.

