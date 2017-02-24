Musketeers blank Lincoln for fifth straight win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Musketeers blank Lincoln for fifth straight win

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Eeli Tolvanen scored his 21st goal in Sioux City's 2-0 win over Lincoln on Friday. Eeli Tolvanen scored his 21st goal in Sioux City's 2-0 win over Lincoln on Friday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Musketeers won their fifth straight game, beating Lincoln 2-0 on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center. The Musketeers stay in first place in the USHL's Western Conference with a 28-9-5-2 record.

After a scoreless first period, Eeli Tolvanen scored late in the first period to put Sioux City ahead 1-0. It was Tolvanen's team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Phillip Knies doubled Sioux City's lead with a goal at the 14:20 mark of the third period. The Musketeers outshot Lincoln, 23-17, in the game. The Stars dropped to 24-16-4-1. Matiss Kivlenieks got the shutout in goal, his fourth of the season.

Sioux City will travel to Tri-City on Saturday night at 7:05. The Musketeers play their next five games on the road and aren't home again until March 18.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.