Musketeers blank Lincoln for fifth straight win

Eeli Tolvanen scored his 21st goal in Sioux City's 2-0 win over Lincoln on Friday.

The Sioux City Musketeers won their fifth straight game, beating Lincoln 2-0 on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center. The Musketeers stay in first place in the USHL's Western Conference with a 28-9-5-2 record.

After a scoreless first period, Eeli Tolvanen scored late in the first period to put Sioux City ahead 1-0. It was Tolvanen's team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Phillip Knies doubled Sioux City's lead with a goal at the 14:20 mark of the third period. The Musketeers outshot Lincoln, 23-17, in the game. The Stars dropped to 24-16-4-1. Matiss Kivlenieks got the shutout in goal, his fourth of the season.

Sioux City will travel to Tri-City on Saturday night at 7:05. The Musketeers play their next five games on the road and aren't home again until March 18.