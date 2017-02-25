Concerned public workers speak to state representatives

Public workers showed up to two different forums on Saturday morning to express their concerns with collective bargaining with state representatives.

"But, we told you and we told you about collective bargaining. Overwhelmingly people don't support that bill that you passed and now it's coming up to vouchers, and we're telling you again. So, what's it going to take for you to hear us? We don't want to learn lessons the hard way. I heard you say wait and see. I don't want to wait and see." says Teacher Carrie Rice.

The open forum setting allowed citizens to express their concerns on several issues that are facing the legislature.

Government workers made their voices clear to three state representatives.

Jim Carlin, Tim Kacena and Chris Hall were on hand to hear the things that mean the most to people they represent.

"It's teachers, it's DOT workers, the people who have been keeping our roads clear and responding to public safety concerns through the snowstorm the past few days. And, they just want retirement and health care security. They want a seat at the table and I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that workers have a say in what their workplace and the value of their work means." says Democratic State Representative Chris Hall.

Not all state representatives see eye to eye on collective bargaining but the conversational tone of the forums allowed for both sides to engage in the conversation with the public.

Public workers told their representatives they fear what comes next for their health insurance,

"I also think that there's a lot of fear right now. Under the bill health insurance is mandated, IPERS is left alone, and school districts and teachers will still have a path to negotiating, you know, contracts." says Rep. State Representative Jim Carlin.