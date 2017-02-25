Quiet conditions stick around for Sunday with plenty of sunshine

The snow has moved east and that left us with a quiet Saturday.



Temperatures were also below average, something we're not used to lately.



Still it was a pretty nice day with sunshine peaking through in places.



Clouds will roll back and stick around overnight and we'll see lows in the upper teens.



Clear skies return tomorrow and we'll be a few degrees warmer than Saturday though still just a touch below average.



A return to the 40s comes Monday but clouds will be on the increase as a system moves through.



It will give us a slight chance for a mix of precipitation Monday night into early Tuesday.



Impacts look minimal though as it will be light if it occurs.



Aside from a small chance for some flurries on Thursday the rest of the period will be quiet with a mix of clouds and sun.



Temperatures will be holding in the upper 30s and low 40s through Friday with signs of another big warm up possibly coming next weekend.