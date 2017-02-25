Fresh snow and clear skies often bring cold temperatures - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fresh snow and clear skies often bring cold temperatures

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Temperatures for much of Siouxland fell into the single digits Saturday morning.

This was especially true for areas that were hit hard by Thursday and Friday's snow and also had clear skies.

It's not unusual for this to happen.

This is because snow is very reflective (called albedo).

During the day snow doesn't absorb heat from the sun very well so temperatures don't heat up much.

If there are clear skies at night, the heat then reflects away into space allowing for temperatures to drop rapidly.

Objects with lower albedo, like blacktop, absorb heat more readily.

This is why these areas are so much warmer during the summer.

