Vehicle crashes into Sioux City business

UPDATE: The owner of the business tells News 4 the business is currently working with their insurance and they're not sure yet when they can reopen.

Sioux City Police say a Jeep Cherokee ran through the entrance at Asian Comforts Massage Parlor just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The business is in the strip mall on Hamilton Blvd. and 23rd St.

Police say the female driver was pulling into a parking space and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal , causing her vehicle to break through the entrance.

A male inside the building was struck by items inside the business and taken to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver wasn't injured and isn't being charged by police.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the scene to make sure the structure was stable to enter and assist.

Police say, since the accident happened on private property, insurance and damages will be handled by the driver and the business.