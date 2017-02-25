Bandits open season with win over Omaha

Taylor Genuser threw two touchdowns as the Bandits beat Omaha on Saturday, 63-44.

Dominique Carson scored the first and last touchdowns of the game, notching three total scores, and the Bandits beat Omaha 63-44 on Saturday in their season opener.

After Carson returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown, Sioux City quarterback Taylor Genuser threw back-to-back touchdowns to Drew Prohaska and Jeremiah Oates to put the Bandits up 21-6.

Jeff Mack added two touchdowns for Sioux City (1-0), and Prohaska also scored twice. Frederick Bruno scored his only touchdown of the night in the second quarter to help Sioux City to a 35-26 halftime lead.

The Bandits are back at home on March 4 to take on the Bismarck Bucks.