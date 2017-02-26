EMS workers undergo advanced training at annual Siouxland conference

A life can be saved or lost in a matter of minutes or even seconds. The training that emergency staff require and are able to retain is vital. Keeping updated on the latest life saving information and techniques is crucial, so for the 38th year, Sioux City hosted the EMS Conference and information was abundant.

"We always look at the newest national registry guidelines and the newest protocols that are coming out. Equipment for example the Lucas CPR is a new trend," said Education Manager at Unity-St. Luke's, Naomi Holtz.

Experts say performing manual chest compressions of the exact same consistency and quality is difficult, tiring, and impossible in some situations.

The automated devices are able to sustain a higher blood flow to the brain and heart compared to manual compressions. It also frees up rescuers to focus on other life-saving tasks.

Drug use and treatment was another area of concern at the conference.

"My particular area where I work, we have a large meth problem. We've run into bath salts problems, so those are things we are learning how to deal with and unfortunately they keep coming up with new things that we have to try and figure out how they act and how we can help them," said paramedic, Lee Ridge.

Ridge adds that as you can't be an expert in your own house, the conference is the perfect place for the exchange of ideas, case studies and best practices.

More than 200 emergency staff members from every discipline were on hand from fire and police personnel to paramedics and emergency room nurses.