Sioux City Art Center announces new fundraising campaign for new learning center

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Coming in 2018, the Sioux City Art Center will expand, adding a new facility. 

This will be there first time they're adding on since the Art Center was built 20 years ago.

They will build a new learning center which will be right next to the art center.

This new center will focus on art education for students, teachers, and the public.

They plan on providing more learning experiences for everyone.

"This is a big part of what we're going to do is have more evening classes, more after school programs and better serve the community school district with their formal tours and connections to the art center," said Sioux City Art Center Director, Al Harris-Fernandez.

The campaign is hoping to reach a total of $400,000.

Ground breaking is planned for some time this year and the campaign ends June 1st.

Any donation is appreciated for the new building.

