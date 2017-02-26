SHERIFF: Sioux City man arrested and charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Melvin Spencer was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a deputy tried to perform a routine traffic stop near Port Neal Landing south of Sioux City.

Major Todd Wieck said it happened around 3:30 Sunday morning. A deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver sped away and a chase ensued.

Deputies said Spencer and another man left the vehicle near the Sioux City Police training range behind the Sioux Gateway Airport and ran.

Major Wieck said a Woodbury County deputy and the suspects engaged in gunfire.



The first man was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The deputy involved in the gunfire didn't sustain any injuries.



Officials said Spencer ran and was found later in a tree line by an Iowa State Patrol aircraft brought up from Des Moines around 6:30 a.m.

Spencer will be in court at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident.

