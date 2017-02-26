Sioux City leader offers resolution for local public workers' collective bargaining

Sioux City City Council will discuss the latest changes in Iowan public workers' collective bargaining.

Sioux City City Manager, Robert Padmore, offered a resolution to council members asking them to support local public workers.

If accepted, the resolution will allow public employees to discuss benefits and workplace conditions, compensation, and their workplace grievances.

This conflicts with a bill passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Branstad less than two weeks ago.

The new bill diminishes many public workers' bargaining power.

Health insurance, work conditions, additional pay, and other benefits are now up to state employers.

Most public workers can now only negotiate their base pay.

Local state representative, Chris Hall, believes this resolution could keep local public workers from hopping the border to Nebraska or South Dakota.

"When you show Iowans, people who are going into a teaching profession, people who want to go into public service, that their work is less valuable, and that the ways that we're going to show them as workers that they are respected, you take those things away from them, obviously they're going to look for other employment," said Rep. Chris Hall (D) Sioux City.

Council members will decide whether to reverse the new collective bargaining bill for Sioux City public workers at their meeting tomorrow night.