Patchy fog possible over next few days

It was a beautiful Sunday with plenty of sunshine in our skies and temperatures right around average for late February.



We'll fall back into the upper teens tonight with mostly clear skies though some patchy fog will develop.



Slick spots will be possible on roads as melted snow refreezes.



Monday will be just a touch warmer than Sunday as we climb into the lower 40s but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next system.



Patchy fog reforms Monday night along with a chance for some drizzle or freezing drizzle into Tuesday morning.



Right now impacts look minimal.



Temps will be a little cooler again for Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40.



A small chance for flurries exists Thursday.



Then after a breezy Friday it looks like our highs will be jumping back into the upper 50s for another very nice weekend.