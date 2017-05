The Beresford/Alcester-Hudson wrestling team capped an incredible state tournament on Saturday.



The Watchdogs won the Class B team championship, with 150 points.



B/A-H also had four individual state champions - Kellyn March at 106 pounds, Dakota Galt at 145 pounds, Ty Haneke at 170 pounds, and Nick Casperson at 182 pounds.



It was the first team championship for Beresford/Alcester-Hudson.