Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved into the evacuated Dakota Access pipeline protest camp to finish the cleanup started weeks ago by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

A Florida-based company is providing trash removal and environmental cleanup on the federal land.

Authorities this week cleared the last holdouts from the camp near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border.

Thousands stayed there when the protest heated up in August.

Corps officials say about 240 dumpsters have been hauled from the main camp, each brimming with debris of old food stores, structures, tents, building materials and personal belongings, much of which was buried under winter blizzards.

The Bismarck Tribune is reporting that officials predict about 240 more will get the job done.

