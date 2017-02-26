Iowa pulls upset of Maryland

Iowa went on the road and rolled No. 24 Maryland on Saturday, 83-69.

Iowa shot better than 48 percent from the floor, including a season-high 61.5 percent from three.

Their 16 triples was the most in a Big Ten game in school history.



The Hawkeyes outrebound Maryland 38-33, and scored 22 points off 14 Terrapin turnovers.

"This is the best game that we've played as a team, and we were really connected at both ends," said senior guard Peter Jok. "The guys were rolling. Jordan was hitting threes, Tyler was killing them inside, so we were just trying to go with them. They really picked us up tonight."

"We really focused hard on staying together defensively and putting together stops, and that led into transition buckets." said sophomore forward Ahmad Wagner. "We like to run, we got open threes, and easy baskets at the rim. So it was good."

Iowa is now 8-8 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin on Thursday.