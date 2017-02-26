ZooMobile visits Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Wildlife from a regional zoo visited Siouxland kids on Sunday.

The Great Plains ZooMobile visited the Dorothy Pecaut Nature in Sioux City.

Almost 300 people showed up to check out the animals including a porcupine, Blue-Tongued Skink and a Peregrine Falcon.

The program was called "All About Animals"

News release from the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center:

On Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. meet some live animals from the Great Plains Zoo. Representatives from the zoo will bring the ZooMobile with up to four different educational animals for you to learn about as they present the program, All About Animals. The program will be held at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and is hosted by the Woodbury County Conservation Foundation.

During this program you will sort your way through the world, discovering the similarities and differences between living things. The audience will explore the characteristics of creepy crawlies and the "big five:" mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. Come and meet some live animals in this free program. The ZooMobile program is sponsored by the Woodbury County Conservation Foundation.

The Woodbury County Conservation Foundation (WCCF) was established in 1990 to serve as a partner with Woodbury County Conservation Board (WCCB) in public education and natural resources conservation projects. One of the main purposes of the WCCF is to serve as a 501(c)(3) non-profit to assist with raising funds for special conservation projects in conjunction with the WCCB, including the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The WCCF is recognized as a fully qualified not-for-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue code. WCCF provides a channel through which Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center can raise and carryover funds. Donations to WCCF are tax deductible and assist the Nature Center and WCCB with numerous projects including exhibits, environmental education, playscape enhancements, and cabins. To learn more visit http://woodburyparks.org/membership/.

The WCCF Annual Meeting will be held prior to the ZooMobile program at 1:30 p.m. on February 26. The Annual Meeting and ZooMobile program is free and open to the public. The Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road in Sioux City.